NEW YORK — A New York City police officer may want to swap out his uniform for a basketball jersey.

Officer James with the NYPD’s 50th precinct, which covers several Bronx neighborhoods, was out on duty Friday when he stopped in front of a basketball court.

The viral video shows Officer James asking for the ball to attempt what seems like an impossible shot from the sidewalk outside the court.

“We’re going to make it! Trust!” he says in the video.

Three dribbles later, Officer James fires off the shot and makes it in.

The stunned crowd cheers in amazement.

NYPD tweeted the video with the caption “We aren’t kidding when we say our officers have skills!”

Great job with the 🏀 & #NYPDconnecting with the community Officer James @NYPD50Pct pic.twitter.com/lE47ECArGD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 26, 2017

