PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect in connection with at least two vehicle break-ins in Pueblo West was arrested Friday.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Dante Drive near S. Joe Martinez Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. after a report of a suspicious person. A witness told deputies she heard a crash from a nearby house and saw a man run through a field toward Jose Martinez Boulevard.

While on the way to the area, deputies saw a man matching the description of the suspect jump the fence of a home in the 700 block of S. Wolcott Drive.

Authorities contacted the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michael Atencio-Baca, who was carrying a car speaker in his hands.

After a pat search, authorities found on Atencio-Baca assorted tools, headphones and a bandana filled with broken glass.

Atencio-Baca told deputies he left a friend’s house and got lost, but could not tell deputies where his friend lived. When asked where he got the car speaker, he said his friend had given it to him. Authorities say he also admitted to breaking a car window after he was questioned about the glass found in the bandana.

Deputies later found a 2011 Honda Accord with a broken window in the 700 block of Dante Drive; the owner of the car did not report anything missing.

Authorities took another report of a theft from a car in the 800 block of S. Blakeland Drive, where the victim reported a black speaker and headphones missing from the car.

Atencio-Baca was arrested for first degree criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, second degree criminal trespass, a protection order violation, criminal mischief and theft.

He was booked into Pueblo County Jail.