PUEBLO, Colo. — If you planned on spending Memorial Day at Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo, you may need to re-think your schedule.

The beach is closed for renovation and will not be open by Memorial Day.

Officials say the wet spring weather in Pueblo has put the ongoing renovation work behind schedule.

Right now there is no projected date for when the beach will re-open.

While swimming won’t be allowed in the reservoir, you can still enjoy the day and set up on the shoreline to splash around in the water to cool off.

