COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he pulled a knife on his girlfriend during a family disturbance Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 1100 S. Chelton Road, between Afternoon Circle and Landmark Lane.

Police responded to a report of a physical disturbance and received an additional call regarding a stabbing.

An investigation revealed there was a family disturbance, and the suspect, identified as Paul Ramirez, had pulled a knife on his girlfriend, according to police.

Police say other family members got involved to keep Ramirez from harming his girlfriend.