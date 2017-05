COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting that authorities are calling an attempted homicide at the intersection of Delaware Drive and E. Uintah Street Friday.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a serious, life-threatening injury. He remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Right now authorities are still developing suspect information.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.