COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Sky Sox shared their pre-game batting practice with some extra special guests on Friday.

Wounded Warriors, police officers and fire department officials along with their families were at Security Service Field as part of the Heroes Classic game festivities.

During the game, the team featured a POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication with the Sky Sox wearing special Heroes Classic uniforms that were auctioned off during the game.

Sky Sox catcher Tyler Heineman discussed how important this event is for everyone on the team.

“[It’s] One of probably the most important things in our eyes as baseball players, especially a couple of the guys who have members of their families in the military, firefighting or a police department,” said Heineman. “My dad was on the police department.”

Sky Sox outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis agreed.

“They do so much for us and we really can’t repay them, but you know if this is the closest we can come, then great,” he said.