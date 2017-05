CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A Cripple Creek veteran living with muscular dystrophy and his 8-year-old son got a special surprise delivered to their home just in time for Memorial Day.

Andrew Smith, a disabled veteran who served in Iraq, was honored for his service with a surprise delivery Saturday.

A truck carrying a dishwasher and two bed sets were delivered to his home all thanks to Conn’s HomePlus in partnership with Helping a Hero, an organization that provides support to U.S. veterans.

Veterans from the local American Legion also attended the surprise delivery event. American Legion recently stepped up to repair Smith’s home after it was deemed uninhabitable for him and his son, Laren.

All photos courtesy Conn’s HomePlus and American Legion.

Cripple Creek veteran gets surprise from Conn’s View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Andrew Smith and his son Laren got a special surprise delivered to their Cripple Creek home Saturday. / Conn’s HomePlus and American Legion.