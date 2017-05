COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs just ranked among the U-Haul Top 50 U.S. Destination Cities.

According to the latest U-Haul mitigation trends report, Colorado Springs ranks #28 in the U.S.

Houston leads the list followed by Chicago, San Antonio, Orlando and Austin. Other cities in the top 10 include Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Charlotte.

U-Haul Destination Cities are ranked according to the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul truck rentals to a city in the past calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

>> Click here to see the full report.