DENVER, Colo. — Colorado residents donated more than 1 million pounds of food statewide in the annual USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The May 13 collection marked the 25th year of the effort by USPS letter carrier and is recognized as the nation’s largest one-day food drive.

“To see neighbors helping neighbors is really impressive,” said Denver letter carrier and food drive coordinator Jeff Frey. “As letter carriers, we see the need. On this day, we were able to do something about it.”

He also thanked customers, letter carriers, food drive volunteers and supporters for a joint effort in making the annual food drive yet another success.

The 500 tons of food will provide nearly 833,000 meals to feed the hungry in the Rocky Mountain area.

The food was transported to local community pantries, shelters and area food banks providing food to dozens of local hunger and relief programs in Colorado.

Nationwide, more than 80 million pounds were collected last year, providing more than 1.2 billion pounds of food to America’s hungry over the last 25 years.