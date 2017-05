Colorado Springs, Colo. — Employees showed up to work on Friday to get their paychecks, and were immediately told to clock out go home… And to not return… and that they aren’t getting paid.

45-year-old owner Yaroslav Yushkevich, who goes by Steve AND his wife, have blocked his employees phone numbers, the company number, and even my our FOX21 phone number, after I called and texted him, giving him a chance to share his side of the story, with no response.

Steve’s attorney told Citywide employees to leave patients where they are, to shut down, and go home.

We went to Citywide to talk to some employees, and while they all wished to remain anonymous, some of them said things such as…

“This is more than just a missed paycheck, it’s ruining people’s lives.”

“I feel so bad for our patients, because we’ve developed relationships with them.” and

“I’ve even considered picking the patients up in my own car.”

One former employee told us he’s now missing 3 weeks, 200 hours, and 2,500 dollars’ worth of work in a paycheck.

The owner of Dan’s automotive shop also called me and said Citywide has a $5,000 bill from over two years ago that they will not pay, even after they sent collections

Employees also say they got a call to the office last week, saying the owner owed over $12,000 in vehicle insurance… Meaning they were transporting patients for about a month without insurance on the ambulances.