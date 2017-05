COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Credit card thieves have targeted the Mexican food chain, affecting Chipotle restaurants and Pizzeria Locale locations in Colorado.

According to Chipotle, malware designed to access financial data from cards was detected at certain restaurants between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

The company says that if a customer used a card during that time, they “should remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud” and should “review their statements for any unauthorized activity.”

The malware has since been removed and they are looking for ways to step up cybersecurity.

There are 8 restaurants affected in Colorado Springs:

895 North Academy (3/25/2017- 4/18/2-17)

7818 North Academy (3/24/2017 – 4/18/2017)

5102 North Nevada Ave., Bldg A, Ste #170 (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

5079 North Academy (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

3026 New Center Point (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

2130 Southgate Road Suite 100 (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

17 South Tejon (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

1370 W. Garden of the Gods Road (3/25/2017 – 4/18/2017)

If you have any questions, call 888-738-0534 or click here.