COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a business off Barnes Road and caused significant damage Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the building located off Barnes Road between Jeffrey and Chaparral Roads around 11:45 p.m.

The driver of the car and witnesses were contacted, according to authorities.

Police say a preliminary investigation has shown that the collision with the building was intentional.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The business was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.