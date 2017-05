COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — TSA is testing enhanced screening of electronics just in time for the busy summer travel season.

One of the airports involved in this pilot program is Colorado Springs Airport.

In a statement, TSA said travelers will be asked to place electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate bin for x-ray screening.

TSA officers will be stationed at the airports participating in the testing to help travelers through the process.

In the statement, TSA stressed its top priority is to protect the traveling public.

The enhanced screening is taking place in some security lanes, not all. The other nine airports where this is being tested are:

Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida

Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) in Texas

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico

McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)