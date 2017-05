ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A Rocky Ford man is in jail after fatally abusing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police said on Saturday, they were called to a Rocky Ford home to investigate a report of an unresponsive child. The victim, 17-month-old Jayleianna Trujillo, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The suspect, 20-year-old Ryan Casias, was arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death. He is being held on $150,000 bond and is set to appear in court Friday morning.

CORRECTION: The 17-month old victim was a girl. This story has been updated with the correct information.