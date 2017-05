Colorado Springs, Colo. — More than 59 thousand passengers flew in and out of our local Colorado Springs airport during the month of April, which is up 21% from last year.

The increase is said to be mainly attributed to the addition of Frontier airlines.

An airport spokesman tells us that he hopes locals consider flying out of Colorado Springs, before driving up to Denver to catch a flight.

“We really want to encourage our residents to look before they book. Look at all your air travel options. You know, in many cases, it’s going to be far less expensive in terms of your time and your gas and the miles you put on your car, to travel north,” says Adam Mayberry, COS airport marketing and communications manager.

The significant gain for Fronteir is thanks to their addition of over 60 flights in April.

United and Alaska Airlines were up 5%, and American was up almost 3%. All of these statistics are compared to last year.