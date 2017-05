COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs fifth grader wins a national speech contest.

Natavius Lemuel was one of five students chosen to participate in The National Center for Urban School Transformation speech contest.

Centennial Elementary says Natavius was chosen because he is an exemplary student, an outstanding role model and his quality of writing and public speaking made him an ideal representative of the school.

Natavius, who will move onto sixth grade next year, says Centennial is like is a second family and he wanted everyone to know just how much the school has helped him.

“Some people might think that Centennial Elementary isn’t a good school, but from the beginning I’ve grown a lot, from Jackson to other school’s I’ve gone too, Giberson, I wasn’t doing well, but as soon as I came to Centennial I fit in and I feel perfect here and they’re like a family to me.

As part of his win, Natavius was awarded $200 for his speech.