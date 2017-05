PUEBLO, Colo. — One driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a rear-end crash in Pueblo County early Thursday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 78 near mile marker 26. A Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge pickup were both headed westbound when the Jetta rear-ended the pickup. The pickup went off the road and rolled into a ditch, coming to rest on its top. The Volkswagen went off the other side of the road, also coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the pickup, 56-year-old Lori Posey of Pueblo, was ejected from the truck and died on the scene.

The driver of the Jetta, 61-year-old Robert Cooper of Pueblo, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the Jetta. Their investigation is ongoing.