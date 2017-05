COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man behind the deadly attack at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Robert Dear faced a judge for the fourth time as the state works to bring the accused killer back to competency.

Dear was arrested after a five-hour stand-off on November 27th, 2015.

The shooting killed three people, including Ke’arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky, and UCCS Officer Garrett Swasey.

He faces 179 counts

Dear looked noticeably different in court.

Wearing a green jumpsuit and looking slimmer, Dear shouted out several times through the 10 minutes hearing.

He walked in shouting ‘I’m for women’s rights’ and ‘Happy late Mother’s Day’.

Dear was once again found incompetent to stand trial.

District Attorney Dan May says there’s no time frame on when or if Dear could be returned to competency.

“You can get to a point where you could ask is it a permanent incompetency but that usually takes several years down the road,” said May.

Dear is being held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

He shouted in court that he’s being forced medicated and that he had a chemical lobotomy.

The prosecution requested in court to see his records from the hospital.

“We’re sending over a written over to him to let the state hospital know that they need to update us on all their records down there,” explained May.

.There will be a new judge in this case, in just a few short weeks, Judge Gilbert Martinez is set to retire and a new judge is set to be named.

Four people have applied for the position of Chief Judge. When Judge Gilbert mentioned all four candidates were male, Dear shouted ‘what a shame, I was hoping for a pro-abortion judge’.

Dear will return in court August 24th for another review hearing.