COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teenage boy is taken into custody after an early morning shooting in central Colorado Springs.

It all started as a disturbance between two groups at the 7-Eleven on Barnes and Austin Bluffs, when one car left and another started to follow.

Taking the incident to Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road a few miles away.

When one the cars pulled up alongside the other, a suspect started firing shots, hitting the other car’s passenger and causing the car to crash.

The shooting also injuring a uninvolved man at a nearby building.

We spoke to a father who says, he was concerned for his family’s safety.

“This is not fireworks, this is a shooter you know?” said Paco Palma, whose family lives nearby.

He was afraid his wife was hurt, when she didn’t return home from dropping their daughter off at school.

“So I was worried because she goes to school, two blocks from the apartment and she takes like one hour and I go looking like: where is she?” said Palma.

Turns out, she too was caught up in the traffic jam, with the area between North Carefree and Austin Bluffs closing down for hours.

The uninvolved man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The teen suspect was taken into custody around 10:30 am near South Cascade Avenue.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.