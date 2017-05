PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Denver Boulevard. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers went to the Days Inn on North Elizabeth Street to arrest the suspect, 34-year-old Jesus Reyes Sierra. Sierra was arrested without incident after a short standoff, according to police. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and absconding parole.