Colorado Springs, Colo. — With Memorial Day coming up this weekend, it’s not just a fun, extra day off of work for everyone. For some families, it’s filled with sorrow.

Sgt. Christopher Wilbur, Major Andrew Byers, Sgt. Ryan Gloyer, and Sgt. Adam Thomas were the four men who were added to memorial stones today, after they died while being deployed from Fort Carson.

Wilbur died in Kandahar due to a non-combat related injury. Thomas, Byers, and Gloyer all died fighting enemy forces in Afghanistan.

With the inclusion of these four men, that makes 399 fallen soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice since 2001.

One fallen soldier’s mother says, “It’s so important that we officially say thank you to the men and the women. Who gave up, not just the lives they were living, but the lives they were going to live.”