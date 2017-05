COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – There’s no question, downtown Colorado Springs has a rich artistic culture. This is evident with the many galleries and public pieces of art sprinkled across the city landscape. Dozens of sculptures are on display year-round. Among the more recognizable pieces are the Humpty Dumpty brothers.

The egg men can be spotted clinging to the exterior walls of a bank and other buildings. One viewer was wondering where they came from and who put them there.

The first Egg man appearance was actually 15 years ago when the artist Kimber Fiebiger submitted it as an installation for the annual Art on the Streets program.

Claire Swinford is the Urban Engagement Manager for the Downtown Partnership who have been coordinating the Art on the Street program for nearly two decades. Swinford said, “The first was named ‘Hump D’ and sat in front of the Pikes Peak Center. One of the local businesses saw it and said that really strikes my fancy and commissioned a couple more from the artist and installed them in unexpected places downtown. ”

You can now see at least four egg men on South Tejon Street near Colorado Avenue. The original three-foot, 200 pound piece still sits in front of the Pikes Peak Center. It was commissioned in 2003

The Arts on the Street is It doesn’t use a single tax-payer dime. It’s privately funded program for all the public to see. “Public art is accessible to everyone,” Swinford said. “No matter what their language, what their socioeconomic status, it’s free and it’s accessible to all, 24/7.”

Robert Colston walks by some of the artwork nearly every day. “I helps me know where I’m at. It’s kinda good gauge as a landmark.”

Landmarks or not, for almost two decades, Art on the Streets has spruced up public spaces of downtown with a yearly exhibit of works of sculpture from around the world. The 2016-2017 program featured from seven countries, 21 states and 19 Colorado cities.

Kendra Fleischman is a Fort Collins artist whose sculptor “Origins” sat in the Northwest corner of Acacia Park the last year. “Being able to show your work and have the public enjoy it, that’s why I ‘m doing it,” Fleischman said. “It’s not to be made and hidden away somewhere. It’s outdoors and can interact with the public every single day and that’s pretty fantastic,” Fleischman added.

The dozen installations included the likes of Eventide Rhythm, Galactice Stardust, X-Axis , Colorado and the Consequence of Line to name a few. Scottie Burgess put together three installations this year in his Civic Treasures collection. He and the other artists can be heard on the Otocast App. It walks you through all of the Art on the Street installations with background and audio descriptions.

“Every year new exhibits pop up and every year they go away,” Swinford said.

So, get on your walking shoes and get ready to get acquainted to a whole new collection of art.

Except for ‘Hump D’ who will continue to sit where he has the last 14 years. If you haven’t seen him yet, you might want to hurry up because he’s precariously sitting on a wall.

