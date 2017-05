COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Academy Boulevard is closed after at least two people were injured in a shooting that led to a crash earlier this morning.

Police said two cars were driving on Academy Boulevard when shots were fired. At least two victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was sitting in an apartment when they were hit by a bullet.

The road is closed in both directions between North Carefree Circle and Austin Bluffs Parkway while police investigate the shooting.

Police are now searching for suspects and a suspect vehicle. The other car involved remained on the scene, according to police.

