TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a sexual assault suspect who met his victim through an online dating site.

The suspect, who identified himself to the victim as Jason Matthew, is described as a white man, about 32-years-old, with the name “JAKE” tattooed on his left shoulder.

He was last seen driving a 1990s model white Lexus sedan with Missouri license plates.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division at 719-687-9652 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

FOX21 reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to ask what dating site was used, but was unable to get any confirmation by officials.