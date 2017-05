BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed in a head-on crash involving three semis on Highway 287 early Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 287 about five miles north of Campo, which is near the Oklahoma border. A semi tractor-trailer was headed southbound when it went into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a semi tractor-flatbed trailer. A third semi tractor-trailer that was headed northbound went off the road to avoid the crash and hit a barbed-wire fence.

Troopers said three people were killed in the crash. The victims’ names have not been released.

The highway is closed while troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are being detoured on county roads.