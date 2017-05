STATEWIDE — Ninth graders throughout Colorado will be taking the PSAT 8/9 as the statewide assessment in English language arts and math.

This replaces the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) tests in those subjects for the ninth grade.

This spring, Colorado legislature passed House Bill 17-1181, which amended the high-school testing requirements and replaced the assessments with one aligned to the Colorado Academic Standards, in addition to the tenth grade assessment.

Legislation aligned Colorado’s English language arts and math assessments into a cohesive suite through the eleventh grade.

Results from the PSAT 8/9 show students whether they are on track for college and informs them about areas for improvement.

The Colorado Department of Education is working with the College Board to add the PSAT 8/9 for ninth grade to the existing state contract.

Students in third through eighth grade will continue to take the CMAS English language arts and math assessments.

Students in the fifth, eighth and eleventh grades will continue to annually take the CMAS science assessments, and students in grades four, seven and eleven will continue to take the CMAS social studies assessments on a sampling basis.