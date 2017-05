COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating two separate carjackings in Colorado Springs.

The first happened just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Loomis Avenue, where the victim reported their silver Chrysler Pacifica with Colorado license plate 586-DVA was taken from them at gunpoint by four suspects who were in a small dark blue “boxy” car.

The second carjacking happened just after 11 a.m. involving a similar suspect car reported on Gold Camp Road.

Both incidents are actively being investigated.