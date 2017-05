Related Coverage Several Colorado mountain passes opening in time for Memorial Day weekend

Independence Pass is set to open Thursday, May 25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation celebrated the culmination of all their hard work by sharing photos of what it took to make sure the grand opening tomorrow would be on track.

Photos were snapped during an avalanche control mission, which officials say allows crews to start plowing the highway so they can make necessary repairs before the summer. The highway closes during winter and opens the Thursday before Memorial Day each May.

Officials say the mission was also special to the team as they said goodbye to fellow team member Jack, who is retiring after 32 years with CDOT and 12 missions.

CO 82, also known as Independence Pass, rises to 12,095 feet and is the highest paved state highway over the Continental Divide.

The summit of the pass is located 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen.