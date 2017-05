PUEBLO, Colo. — Interested in learning how to make your own rain barrel?

A workshop hosted by CSU Extension dedicated to the task will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Colorado Building at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The workshop will teach you more about the rain barrel law, how to use a rain barrel in your landscape and how to make one you can take home.

Space is limited, so interested individuals are advised to register early.

The workshop is $40 for one person making one barrel, or $50 for a two people making one barrel .

Registration and payment are due by Friday, June 9.

For more information, call 719-583-6566 or visit the website online here.