COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Southeast Springs Soccer Initiative, commonly known as SESSI, hosts all kinds of soccer events throughout the summer.

Wednesday’s scrimmage was the first of the year.

SESSI’s goal is to bridge the gap between youth in high-crime areas and local law enforcement.

They kicked off their summer season at El Pomar Youth Sports Park this evening.

Kids and even parents of all ages joined in a soccer scrimmage with local law enforcement.

Jeff Lindsey, co-chair of SESSI says, “Whether it’s a kickaround, whether it’s playing in some of the competitive leagues, or just coming out and playing with some police officers… and seeing that police officers aren’t always out there arresting people.”

SESSI began three years ago and has had over 2,000 kids and their families involved in the southeast Colorado Springs area.

Both kids and parents said they are thankful for this program and how it brings the community together.

“A lot of people think that they are like, really strict and mean people… but they are actually really nice,” SESSI athlete, Gabriel Martinez, says.

His mother Soledad agrees, saying “I think it’s a good opportunity for kids to get out and see law enforcement as more than just a badge. They can have fun with them and see that they are just regular people.”

The community also loves giving back to the program.

“We love serving them and we are so very pleased to help provide fields for their use and their practices and games,” says Steve Czarnecki, Executive Director of Colorado Springs Youth Sports.