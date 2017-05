COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Attention, parents!

Graco Baby Products issued a recall Wednesday for their My Ride 65 model car seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 25,494 Graco car seats.

The following models are affected:

1871689

1908152

1813074

1872691

1853478

1877535

1813015

1794334

The recalled products were produced between May 16, 2014 through August 1, 2014 and sold in the U.S.

>> Click here for instructions on how to check your car seat model number, manufacture date and webbing tag code.

In a description of the issue, the NHTSA says “In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child. As such, these car seats fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, ‘Child Restraint Systems.’”

This mean that in the event of a crash, the harness may not be strong enough to restrain a child and could possibly break.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Consumers affected can receive a free replacement kit with a new harness by filling out an online replacement form.

If you have any questions, call Graco Customer Service at 1-800-345-4109.