EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl was honored by the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority for her heroic efforts that saved her mother’s life.

The incident happened April 9 when Skyla Pace’s mother suddenly had an allergy attack while the two were at home.

Officials say the condition of Skyla’s mother began to get worse and she started having difficulty breathing. She went into anaphylactic shock.

“Skyla quickly recognized that this situation was a 911 emergency,” officials said.

Skyla called 911, and officials say she answered all of the call taker’s questions and followed instructions until the fire department and ambulance arrived.

“Skyla did exactly what she was supposed to do in a 911 emergency by calling 911,” officials said. “For her ability to remain and follow instructions during a medical emergency, the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority would like to recognize Skyla Pace as a 911 Hero.”

Skyla was honored during a ceremony at the monthly 911 Authority Board meeting, where she received a medal and got to tour a fire truck.

All photos courtesy El Paso – Teller County 9-1-1- Authority

