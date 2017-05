Man accused of using counterfeit bills View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance image shows the man accused of using counterfeit bills at two Colorado Springs convenience stores. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows the man accused of using counterfeit bills at two Colorado Springs convenience stores. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows the man accused of using counterfeit bills at two Colorado Springs convenience stores. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows the man accused of using counterfeit bills at two Colorado Springs convenience stores. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows the man accused of using counterfeit bills at two Colorado Springs convenience stores. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the person who used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at two Colorado Springs convenience stores.

Deputies said the first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. May 12 at the Kwik Way at Palmer Park Boulevard and Peterson Road. Deputies said the cashier checked the $100 bill for a watermark and security strip and it appeared legitimate, but it was later determined to be counterfeit.

The second incident happened around 2:45 p.m. May 17 at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Widefield Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard. The cashier immediately realized the bill felt counterfeit and didn’t pass the UV light test, according to deputies.

Deputies said the bills used in both incidents had the same serial number.

Surveillance images of the suspect are available above. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to email Deputy Jessica Brooke at JessicaBrooke@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.