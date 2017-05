COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Native American Traditional Powwow will be held Saturday, June 10.

Hosted by One Nation Walking Together – a Native charity providing items needed for daily living – the event will take place at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center located at 3650 N. Nevada Avenue.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Entry is at 11 a.m.

The family-friendly event celebrates Native history, culture, music, art, birds of prey exhibits, Aztec dancers, vendors, food and activities for the kiddos.

Last year, the event drew almost 3,000 people to the festivities.

Admission is $4. All proceeds support One Nation Walking Together.

Native Americans in full regalia and children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food to help feed the hungry.

No drugs, alcohol or pets (except service animals) allowed.

