COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a woman in the face with a table, then again when she tried to call 911 during the assault outside a Colorado Springs brewery on Thursday, May 12.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, only known as “Art,” picked up the victim on his motorcycle in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall around noon.

They then headed to Pikes Peak Brewing Company on Lake Woodmoor Drive, where they got into a verbal argument, according to authorities.

The suspect picked up a table and threw it at the victim, hitting her on the left side of her face, the Sheriff’s Office says. The victim was able to run away and call police.

Authorities say the suspect followed her, hit her again on the left side of her face with his hand and took her cell phone. At this time the suspect fled the scene on his motorcycle.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 45 to 46-years-old, 6 feet tall, medium build, with blond hair in a ponytail. He also had a mustache with a small beard and was last seen wearing a black vest with two lightning bolts, a black hoodie and jeans.

His motorcycle is described as a turquoise and white cruiser style, with hard bags and a bag on the back.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Katherin Deehring at KatherinDeehring@elpasoco.com or call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.