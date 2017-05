COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 24 between Falcon and Peyton Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 24 and Elbert Road. A Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 24 and crossed into the eastbound lane, where it hit a Chrysler coupe. The driver of the car died on the scene. The driver of the Jeep was flown to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Highway 24 was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash, but has since reopened.