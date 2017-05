EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A body has been found between High Drive and Gold Camp Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police.

Authorities are calling the death suspicious at this time.

Little details have been released right now, but we are working to get more information.

Gold Camp Road is closed off as officers continue to investigate.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.