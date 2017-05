COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — To kickoff the start of summer, multiple establishments in Colorado Springs have announced summer hours and activities beginning Monday:

Julie Penrose Fountain

At American the Beautiful park, 126 Cimino Drive – Projected season opening is Saturday, June 3 to August 12

Noon to 6 p.m. (modified weekend hours August 12 to Labor Day)



Uncle Wilber

Acacia Park, 115 East Platte Avenue

Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily

*Uncle Wilber and Acacia Park Hub will be closed, Tuesday May 30. Both will reopen on Wednesday, May 31



Acacia Park Visitor Hub

Stop in for visitor information, fountain questions and fun games! All games can be checked out FREE with photo ID: Giant chess, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bowling, corn hole, shuffleboard, conventional chess, and bocce.

Memorial Day to Labor Day

Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Weekends after Labor Day – through the end of Farmer’s Market

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region



YMCA membership is not required to enjoy these facilities. Seasonal pools will open on Saturday, May 27 with hours as follows:

Monument Valley Pool:

Mondays to Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 6 p.m.

Portal Pool:

Mondays to Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wilson Pool:

Sundays to Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prospect Lake:

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

42 Annual Territory Days

May 27 to 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Old Colorado City

Prospect Lake Watercraft Hours

Monday

Motorized – Sunrise to Sunset

Tee Times still available for Monday at:

Patty Jewett Golf Course (719) 385-6950

900 E. Espanola St., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Valley Hi Golf Course (719) 385-6917

610 South Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910