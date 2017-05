COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An on-duty police detective was at fault in a crash that injured one person in southeastern Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Morning Mist Drive. The detective was headed eastbound on Morning Mist Drive and stopped at the red light. While the light was still red, he turned left onto Hancock Expressway, hitting a southbound car that had the green light.

Police said neither driver was injured in the crash. A passenger in the southbound car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined the detective was at fault in the crash.