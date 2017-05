STATEWIDE — Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say moose populations have grown significantly statewide in the last 20 years thanks to reintroduction efforts between 1991 and 1992.

Walden, Colorado has since been designated as the “Moose Viewing Capital of Colorado,” which is also the location of State Forest State Park.

Colorado loves moose so much, there’s even a festival dedicated to celebrating them.

You can check out the annual Moose Festival held at State Forest State Park at the Moose Visitors Center in Walden on Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities will feature moose talks, kids’ games and crafts, music, guided hikes, lunch and moose viewing of course.

For more information, call the Moose Visitors Center at 970-723-8366.