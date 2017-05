PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is recovering after he was shot during a robbery in Pueblo Monday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Motel 6 on North Elizabeth Street. The man and a woman were at the motel to conduct a transaction involving marijuana when they were approached by two armed men, according to police. The men shot at the pair and tried to rob them, according to police. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident appears to be gang-related.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).