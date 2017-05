FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are investigating after several cars were burglarized late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the Cross Creek neighborhood in northeast Fountain.

Police said the burglaries happened in the area of Village Meadows Drive and Meadowcrest Drive. Police said the burglars took personal items from cars that had been left unlocked. They also left some of the car doors open.

Anyone who lives in the area and has an outdoor surveillance camera is asked to review the footage from Saturday night and Sunday morning. If you have footage or information that may help the investigation, you’re asked to call Fountain police at 719-382-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Police offered the following tips to help prevent car burglaries:

Never leave valuable items in your vehicle, such as documents containing personal identifying information, currency/spare change, firearms, laptop computers and cell phones.

Never leave items in plain sight that would entice someone to break in to your vehicle.

Always lock your vehicle and utilize the vehicle’s anti-theft system if so equipped.