COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews were able to contain a structure fire at Parade Circle West on Monday, saving a total $217,057 in structure and contents.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews responded around 9:15 a.m. to a report of a fire at 3228 Parade Circle West.

Officials say the fire was reportedly coming from the basement. It was extinguished within 30 minutes, fire officials say.

Although the house had battery-operated smoke alarms installed, they had not been changed and did not alert the residents to the fire, according to fire officials.

Due to the fire and smoke damage to the home, the family was displaced and will be staying a local hotel in the meantime.

Investigators conclude that the fire did start in the basement and was accidental, caused by an electrical event, the fire department says.

Crews saved a total $217,057 in structure and contents, with a loss of $295,439.

Both residents and the family dog were safely outside and there were no reported injuries.

CSFD wants to remind residents of the following:

Working smoke alarms save lives

Smoke alarms are a key part of any home escape plan. They give you an early warning so you can get outside quickly.

