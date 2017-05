COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s the last day of school for elementary students in School District 11.

As students head off for summer break, the district is making sure everyone has a healthy lunch.

Starting next week, dozens of schools will open their doors for the Summer Food Service Program.

The program is free of charge and open to anyone ages one to 18.

It’s not just for D11 students.

Any student that lives near one of the schools, regardless of the school district they’re in, can stop by for a free lunch.

It’s not just not lunch those students will receive.

“School District 11 has wonderful staff members, they have donated books to us throughout the entire year so any child that comes up during lunch time gets a free book, again no questions asked, that book is for that child to keep,” said Assistant Food Service Director Janine Russell.

There will be 33 sites set for up for those free lunches.

Several of the schools will also offer free breakfast. Again, it’s free of charge with no questioned asked.

>> Click here to see a list of locations.

The district will also hold a free Farm Fresh Market, where an adult family member may pick up a free grocery bag of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other items.

>> Click here to see a list of dates and locations for the Farm Fresh Market.