COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centennial Elementary and the surrounding community is getting a new community playground as part of a team effort by Harrison School District Two and the Colorado Health Foundation.

Thanks to a $190,000 grant from the Foundation, construction will begin in June and finish shortly after the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The new structure will accommodate more students and also better-serve the school’s special needs students, who have limited play opportunities with the current setup, according to District Two officials.

Centennial’s current playground was built to accommodate around 200 students, but the school’s enrollment has grown to more than 550.

G.E. Johnson Construction Company will oversee the project, with equipment being provided by Churchich Recreation based in Niwot, Colorado.

The school will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new playground on Thursday, May 25 at 10:15 a.m. at 180 S. Chelton Road.