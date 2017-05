COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be CLOSED on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day, including the following:

City Hall

City Administration Building

City Clerk

Municipal Court

Sales Tax Office

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administrative Building

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

City Auditorium

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Discovery Center

Meadows Community Center

Otis Park Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Sertich Ice Center

Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society will commemorate Memorial Day with a free event open to the public at 1005 Hancock Expressway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with historic displays in the chapel focusing on World War I and World War II, as well as a butterfly release.

Light refreshments will be served, and all donations collected go toward restoration work at the Evergreen Cemetery.