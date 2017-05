DENVER, Colo. — Day one of Broncos organized team activities (OTA) is in the books and Head Coach Vance Joseph says both Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will split reps under center, however both guys say it really won’t make a difference when it comes to off season training.

“Day by day, okay,” said Joseph. “Today was Trevor’s turn to be with the first unit and tomorrow it will be Paxton, so it’ll be day by day. It’s 10 OTAs so it will be 5 and 5, very even.”

Both Lynch and Siemian say it’s not so much about which unit they practice with but more so about taking advantage of the reps they’re given.

“I think every rep is important whether you’re with the one’s or the two’s,” said Lynch. “You’re still throwing the ball, you still got to make completions, make the right checks so whatever rep you can get is really valuable.”

“We got a long ways to go,” said Siemian. “We split the reps up and I’m sure we’ll continue to do that so not looking too much into that. It was good to get out here regardless of what group you’re with, one’s, two’s or three’s. So we’re just making the most of our reps.”

Coach Joseph says the starting job could come down to who has the best decision making skills.

“I just think knowing where to go with the ball, not turning the ball over obviously, taking care of the ball and the only way you can do that is come out here and get the reps and not force anything but know when you need to take chances versus when you need to go to that check down,” said Lynch.

With this year being the first Lynch is in contention for the starting job, Siemian says there’s no added pressure and they each guy is helping one another out.

“I’ve said before, we’re kind of grown ups about it and we help each other out and at the end of the day the best guy for the Denver Broncos is going to play,” said Siemian. “So we’re both giving it our best shot, helping each other out and I think it’s helping us all out.”