COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re learning more about what led up to a deadly shooting Saturday, May 20 in eastern Colorado Springs that police say started with an interrupted television show.

Arrest documents say multiple 911 calls came in from the home on Vermillion Bluffs Drive. One of the callers was 25-year-old Grant Motsinger who said he had shot his mother’s boyfriend because he felt threatened.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers arrived they found 43-year-old Kirk Maroo lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. A semi-automatic handgun was found nearby.

Motsinger told police he was sitting on the couch when Maroo and Motsinger’s mother came in arguing. Motsinger said he then turned up the volume on the TV he was watching. That’s when he and Maroo exchanged words, resulting in Maroo getting in his face.

The affidavit says it got even more heated. Then Motsinger said his mom got between them and he actually felt threatened by Maroo, fearing for his safety.

According to the arrest documents, Motsinger admitted to police that he then went up to his room, grabbed his handgun and went back downstairs. Motsinger said when Maroo saw the gun he said, “You don’t want to know what happened to the last person that pulled a gun on me”. That’s when Motsinger says Maroo came at him, trying to wrestle for the gun.

Motsinger told police he was able to get away, however Maroo continued following him.

The affidavit says Motsinger said he told Maroo twice to “please stop” before shooting him once in the chest.

Maroo was taken to Penrose hospital, where he later died.

The arrest documents go on to say Motsinger admitted that there was no physical contact between him and Maroo before the handgun was brought downstairs.

Motsinger also told police he could have stayed in his room or left the house, but he felt entitled to the television and he was there first.