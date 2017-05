ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Winter may be over, but one Colorado ski area has a special treat for you!

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area (A-Basin) will re-open its lifts for a bonus weekend of skiing and snowboarding Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

“There is definitely a demand for skiing in the late spring in Colorado. People are excited to be out on the hill,” said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer.

The Black Mountain Express and Lenawee Mountain lifts will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with top-to-bottom skiing, and if snow conditions allow, there’s a chance that A-Basin could extend to another bonus weekend, according to officials.

“We had a tremendous storm in mid-May that brought two feet of snow to the ski area, and the conditions have been outstanding,” said Henceroth. “We’re not closing yet, and if the snow quality remains this good, we may be able to extend even beyond the 11th.”

The ski area will operate 7 days a week through Sunday, June 4 and will be closed Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8.

Skier services, including ticket and pass sales, ski and snowboard rentals and retail sales will be available again on Friday, June 9.

Food and beverage services will also be available during the bonus weekend, with locations and times to be determined.

>> Click here to visit A-Basin’s website for discounted lift tickets.

A-Basin is one of the few ski areas still open in North America. The ski area has received approximately 370 inches of natural snow season-to-date, with over three feet of snow in May alone so far.

>> For more information on the extended season, click here.