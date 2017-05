PUEBLO, Colo. — The community is invited to attend the annual Xeriscape Tour at various locations in Pueblo and Pueblo West in June.

Hosted by Colorado State University Extension / Pueblo County, the self-guided Xeriscape tours will take place Saturday, June 3 in Pueblo locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sunday, June 4 in Pueblo West locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Click here to see a list of participating locations in Pueblo and Pueblo West.

You’ll get a chance to take a tour through a variety of chosen landscapes and maybe even find your next landscaping design.

You can pick up maps at local nurseries or download them here or here.

For more information, contact Liz Catt at 719-766-4255 or the office at 719-583-6566.